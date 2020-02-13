Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Max Stassi says he wishes he had done “the right thing” when he learned about the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scheme late in their World Series championship season in 2017. The former Astros catcher's new teammates with the Los Angeles Angels also aren't happy with their AL West rivals as they report to spring training. Stassi apologized for his minor part in the Astros' cheating after he was recalled by the club in August 2017. The catcher played in just 14 games that season and didn't participate in the postseason, yet still won a World Series title as part of their 40-man roster.