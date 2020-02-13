Late veteran’s property stolen in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - A late veteran’s property was stolen last week from his home in Altus.
Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said a laptop and a 2017 silver Toyota Corolla were stolen from the late Edward Veilleux.
Veilleux was an Air Force veteran that passed away last month.
In January, 7News covered Veilleux’s funeral at Fort Sill National Cemetery. At the time he passed away, Veilleux had no known relatives.
After the story aired, a man contacted us saying he was Veilleux’s brother. We then put him in contact with Veilleux’s flight chief, Donnie Obreiter, to manage his affairs.
“We’re here for support," said Obreiter. "Whatever Ed’s family needs, they know they can call and we’ll do what we can here on the ground in Altus.”
David Veilleux, Edward’s brother, said it has been a difficult month for his family, from not knowing their brother had passed away, missing the funeral, and now the burglary.
“I had to hire an attorney because I’m up here in Michigan and I can’t leave because my wife’s been in the hospital, sick," said David Veilleux. "It’s been just one nightmare after another.”
A neighbor of Veilleux, Emma Mayberry, said this all comes as a shock.
“He was nice in the neighborhood and anything he could do for you, he’d help you," said Mayberry. "I just want to say I’m sorry this happened to him and that I have no idea that someone would have enough nerves to go and take the possessions of someone that had passed away.”
Obreiter said he hopes there is a light at the end of this tunnel.
“There’s gotta be," said Obreiter. "And again, Ed and from talking to his family are all great people. I like to think things happen for a reason, and hopefully in the end there is some silver lining that we can do a third story on it that’ll be good news.”
If you have any information on the crime, contact Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477. You will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.