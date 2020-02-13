Lawton Farmer’s Market preparing for upcoming construction

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The future home of the Lawton Farmer's Market will start being built in June.
Instead of moving locations during the summer and winter months, they will have a permanent location for the group to call home year round.
Currently the Lawton Farmer's Market is at it's winter location inside Cameron University's plant sciences building. In May they will move back to the parking lot at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The new facility will allow for them to have a spot year round where they can utilize both indoors and outdoors while opening the market twice during the week during summer instead of just one day.
President of the Lawton Farmer’s Market, Dr. Edward Legako said the farmers market has been around for 11 years.
He said the idea to get a permanent location started two years ago.
“We’ll have the ability to do food demonstrations, we’ll be able to have classes, we’ll be able to have different functions and we’ll also be able to use the building when we’re not using it for other functions which will I think certainly benefit the downtown area," said Dr. Legako.
Dr. Legako said they’ve been able to raise the money because of the support from the people of Lawton.
The market is expected to cost about $2,000,000. Dr. Legako said they will be meeting with a contractor soon. It’s looking to be a 9-12 month project.
