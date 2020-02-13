Lawton students taken part in internship program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of 20 Lawton Public Schools students started a three-day internship program Wednesday.
They met up at 4:00 Wednesday afternoon at Hilton Garden Inn.
It's part of a mentoring program called AIM for Lawton.
20 sophomores from Lawton's three high schools had to go through an application process before being picked to take part.
Earlier this week, the 20 students got to spend the day with their mentors ahead of the three-day event.
The night’s itinerary included an icebreaker session, dinner and a PLUS scholars mixer.
Mark Mattingly, the executive director of Lawton Public Schools’ student services says he hopes this leads students on the right career path.
“By spending time with a mentor they’ll learn that the job that they think they want to do is really what they think it to be or maybe it turns out to not be what they want to do. Either way, it’s a good learning experience," said Mattingly.
The internship will continue the next two days, with the students visiting Fort Sill Thursday morning and a mentor dinner set for that night.
On Friday they will visit the Great Plains Technology Center and visit with Leadership Lawton.
