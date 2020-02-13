LFD stops fire before it can spread to second building

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton firefighters were able to keep a structure fire from spreading to a second building on Thursday morning.
The fire was spotted by Lawton police around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of SW 6th and McKinley Avenue.
When firefighters arrived they found a structure behind the main residence on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes.
The 7News crew on scene said it did not appear the main home suffered any significant damage.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
