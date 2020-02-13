LPD arrest 19 people in high-level meth trafficking investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have arrested 19 people and seized a large amount of drugs after an investigation that began in January.
According to a press release from the Lawton Police Department, the LPD Special Operations section have been involved in multiple investigations involving high-level methamphetamine traffickers.
Police seized approximately 7.5 pounds of meth, which has a street value of around $272,400. They also obtained close to 65 grams of heroin, which would be worth around $6,500.
Police say 19 people were arrested during the investigation.
Detectives also seized $5,000 in cash, multiple guns and a vehicle. They were also able to retrieve stolen property from a recent burglary, and return the property to the victim.
