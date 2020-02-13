Man charged with accessory to murder now facing additional charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County’s District Attorney wants to make sure a man charged with accessory to murder stays in custody after he was charged with another crime.
Police found 37-year-old Cory Hood when they executed a search warrant at a home near Northwest 61st and Oak in Lawton.
Officers say they found several baggies of meth, homemade meth bongs and various items like scales, baggies and glass pipes.
They also found a black safe that had been reported stolen earlier this month, with some of its contents left out in the kitchen.
Hood was arrested on counts of drug possession and knowingly concealing a stolen item.
He is also charged an accessory to first degree murder in the death of Byard “Dakota” Moore, and had bonded out on that case.
Wednesday the district attorney filed a motion to increase Hood’s bond for these drug charges, saying that anything lower would be, quote, “too low to assure the defendant’s appearance and the safety of the community.”
He’s now being held on a $100,000 bond.
