Man speaks to 7News after being found not guilty of child abuse

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - “Just thinking about all the pain I went through these two years. Thinking about what people thought, knowing the truth, always knowing the truth, always sticking to the truth,” said Vito Asaro, just moments after a jury found him not guilty in a child abuse trial.
Asaro called 911 in November 2017 because a child he was babysitting had stopped breathing.
Investigators said they found evidence that the one-year-old had been abused.
Asaro says he is beyond grateful for the verdict and what it means for his life.
“I got my life back. I got my daughter back. I got a future. I got my family. I’m going home. And that’s all I can say, justice prevailed, glory to God," said Asaro.
And Asaro says his faith helped him through the trial process, and credits God for giving him the chance to reunite with his daughter after three years.
