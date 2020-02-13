Solider inducted into Indiana Track, Field, Cross Country Hall of Fame while training at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - An officer, training on Fort Sill has been inducted into the Indiana Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame.
John Nunn is also a three-time Olympian who competed in speed walking in 2004, 2012 and 2016.
The hall of fame induction ceremony happened this past Friday, but Nunn wasn’t able to make it, as he is in the middle of direct commissions training at Fort Sill.
The training is for doctors or veterinarians in the military.
“To be elected or voted upon by peers of your own, to think you’re worth enough to be put into any type of hall of fame is quite a humbling experience and accomplishment.I felt bad that I wasn’t able to make it there but we’re learning great things here at the direct commission course, so I’m where I need to be," said Nunn.
Once he is done with the direct commissions training at Fort Sill, Nunn says he will go to a Basic Office Leadership course in San Antonio before going to Fort Erwin, California to be a physician assistant.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.