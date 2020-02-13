Transgender inmate formerly held in Lawton given approval to sue state, prison officials

TULSA, Okla. (TNN) - A transgender inmate formerly held in Lawton has been given approval to sue the prison officials she says stopped her hormone therapy.
In her lawsuit, Glenn Porter says she began hormone replacement therapy in 2016, while she was held at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
She was later transferred to an all-male prison, where her treatment was stopped.
She says that was after a staff psychologist suggested Porter was faking her gender dysphoria and, quote, “masquerading as a woman.”
The suit says the psychologist based her diagnosis on Porter's careers and interests, which included heavy-equipment operation and an interest in science.
A status hearing has been set for April.
Porter has been serving a life sentence since 1999 for murder in the killing of her grandfather.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.