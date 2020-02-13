TX-Winners

February 13, 2020

By The Associated Press

Here is a TEST list of winners of races in Texas.

President

Pete Buttigieg, Dem

President

Donald Trump (i), GOP

U.S. Senate

Amanda Edwards, Dem -- Advances to runoff

D. R. Hunter, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. Senate

John Cornyn (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Mark Yancey, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 1

Hank Gilbert, Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Louie Gohmert (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Elisa Cardnell, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sima Ladjevardian, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 2

Dan Crenshaw (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Tanner Do, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sean McCaffity, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 3

Van Taylor (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Russell Foster, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

John Ratcliffe (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Carolyn Salter, Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Lance Gooden (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Stephen Daniel, Dem

U.S. House - District 6

Ron Wright (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Lizzie Fletcher (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Maria Espinoza, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Jim Noteware, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 8

Elizabeth Hernandez, Dem

U.S. House - District 8

Kevin Brady (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Melissa Esparza-Mathis, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 9

Al Green (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 9

Julian Martinez, GOP

U.S. House - District 10

Pritesh Gandhi, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Shannon Hutcheson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 10

Michael McCaul (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 11

Jon Hogg, Dem

U.S. House - District 11

Gene Barber, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Ross Lacy, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 12

Lisa Welch, Dem

U.S. House - District 12

Kay Granger (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 13

Timothy Gassaway, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Greg Sagan, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 13

Jamie Culley, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Diane Knowlton, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 14

Eddie Fisher, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Robert Thomas, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 14

Randy Weber (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 15

Vicente Gonzalez (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 15

Ryan Krause, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Tim Westley, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 16

Veronica Escobar (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 16

Anthony Aguero, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Patrick Hernandez-Cigarruista, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 17

David Jaramillo, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Rick Kennedy, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 17

Jeff Oppenheim, GOP -- Advances to runoff

David Saucedo, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 18

Donovan Boson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sheila Jackson Lee (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 18

Wendell Champion, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Truly Heiskell, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 19

Tom Watson, Dem

U.S. House - District 19

Jodey Arrington (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 20

Joaquin Castro (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

Rob Hostetler, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 20

Anita Kegley, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 21

Wendy Davis, Dem

U.S. House - District 21

Chip Roy (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 22

Sri Kulkarni, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Carmine Petrillo, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 22

Matt Hinton, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Diana Miller, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 23

Jaime Escuder, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Gina Jones, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 23

Darwin Boedeker, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Cecil Jones, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 24

Richard Fleming, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sam Vega, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 24

Jeron Liverman, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Beth Van Duyne, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 25

Heidi Sloan, Dem

U.S. House - District 25

Roger Williams (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 26

Neil Durrance, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Mat Pruneda, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 26

Michael Burgess (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 27

Ricardo De La Fuente, Dem

U.S. House - District 27

Michael Cloud (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 28

Henry Cuellar (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 28

Sandra Whitten, GOP

U.S. House - District 29

Sylvia Garcia (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 29

Jaimy Blanco, GOP

U.S. House - District 30

Hasani Burton, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Eddie Johnson (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 30

Tre Pennie, GOP

U.S. House - District 31

Michael Grimes, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Tammy Young, Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 31

John Carter (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Christopher Wall, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 32 - unexpired

Colin Allred (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 32 - unexpired

Genevieve Collins, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Floyd McLendon, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 33

Marc Veasey (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 33

Fabian Vasquez, GOP

U.S. House - District 34

Osbert Haro, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Filemon Vela (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 34

Rod Lingsch, GOP

U.S. House - District 35

Lloyd Doggett (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 35

Nick Moutos, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Jenny Sharon, GOP -- Advances to runoff

U.S. House - District 36

Rashad Lewis, Dem

U.S. House - District 36

Brian Babin (i), GOP

Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2020

Roberto Alonzo, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Chrysta Castaneda, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Railroad Commissioner - Term Exp 2020

Ryan Sitton (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Chief Justice

Amy Meachum, Dem

Supreme Court - Chief Justice

Nathan Hecht (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Place 6 - unexpired

Larry Praeger, Dem

Supreme Court - Place 6 - unexpired

Jane Bland (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Place 7

Staci Williams, Dem

Supreme Court - Place 7

Jeff Boyd (i), GOP

Supreme Court - Place 8

Gisela Triana, Dem

Supreme Court - Place 8

Brett Busby (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 1

Georgina Perez (i), Dem

State Board of Education - District 1

Jennifer Ivey, GOP

State Board of Education - District 5

Rebecca Bell-Metereau, Dem

State Board of Education - District 5

Inga Cotton, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Robert Morrow, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State Board of Education - District 6

Kimberly McLeod, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Michelle Palmer, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Board of Education - District 6

Will Hickman, GOP

State Board of Education - District 8

Audrey Young, GOP

State Board of Education - District 9

Brenda Davis, Dem

State Board of Education - District 9

Keven Ellis (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 10

Marsha Burnett-Webster, Dem

State Board of Education - District 10

Tom Maynard (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 14

Greg Alvord, Dem

State Board of Education - District 14

Sue Melton-Malone (i), GOP

State Board of Education - District 15

John Betancourt, Dem

State Board of Education - District 15

Jay Johnson, GOP

State Senate - District 1

Audrey Spanko, Dem

State Senate - District 1

Bryan Hughes (i), GOP

State Senate - District 4

Jay Stittleburg, Dem

State Senate - District 4

Brandon Creighton (i), GOP

State Senate - District 6

Carol Alvarado (i), Dem

State Senate - District 11

Susan Criss, Dem

State Senate - District 11

Larry Taylor (i), GOP

State Senate - District 12

Shadi Zitoon, Dem

State Senate - District 12

Jane Nelson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 13

Borris Miles (i), Dem

State Senate - District 13

Milinda Morris, GOP

State Senate - District 18

Michael Antalan, Dem

State Senate - District 18

Lois Kolkhorst (i), GOP

State Senate - District 19

Roland Gutierrez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Xochil Rodriguez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 19

Peter Flores (i), GOP

State Senate - District 20

Juan Hinojosa (i), Dem

State Senate - District 20

Judy Cutright, GOP

State Senate - District 21

Judith Zaffirini (i), Dem

State Senate - District 21

Frank Pomeroy, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Robert Vick, Dem

State Senate - District 22

Brian Birdwell (i), GOP

State Senate - District 24

Clayton Tucker, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Dawn Buckingham (i), GOP

State Senate - District 26

Jose Menendez (i), Dem

State Senate - District 27

Ruben Cortez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Eddie Lucio Jr (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

State Senate - District 27

Vanessa Tijerina, Grn

State Senate - District 28

Charles Perry (i), GOP

State Senate - District 29

Cesar Blanco, Dem

State Senate - District 29

Bethany Hatch, GOP

State House - District 1

Gary Van Deaver (i), GOP

State House - District 2

Bill Brannon, Dem

State House - District 2

Dan Flynn (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Bryan Slaton, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 3

Martin Shupp, Dem

State House - District 3

Cecil Bell (i), GOP

State House - District 4

Keith Bell (i), GOP

State House - District 5

Lawyanda Prince, Dem

State House - District 5

Cole Hefner (i), GOP

State House - District 6

Julie Gobble, Dem

State House - District 6

Matt Schaefer (i), GOP

State House - District 7

Jay Dean (i), GOP

State House - District 8

Cody Harris (i), GOP

State House - District 9

Chris Paddie (i), GOP

State House - District 10

Jake Ellzey, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Ryan Pitts, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 11

Alec Johnson, Dem

State House - District 11

Travis Clardy (i), GOP

State House - District 12

Kyle Kacal (i), GOP

State House - District 13

Ben Leman (i), GOP

State House - District 14

Janet Dudding, Dem

State House - District 14

John Raney (i), GOP

State House - District 15

Lorena McGill, Dem

State House - District 15

Steve Toth (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Will Metcalf (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Madeline Eden, Dem

State House - District 17

John Cyrier (i), GOP

State House - District 18

Ernest Bailes (i), GOP

State House - District 19

James White (i), GOP

State House - District 20

Jessica Tiedt, Dem

State House - District 20

Terry Wilson (i), GOP

State House - District 21

Dade Phelan (i), GOP

State House - District 22

Joe Deshotel (i), Dem

State House - District 22

Jacorion Randle, GOP

State House - District 23

Jeff Antonelli, Dem

State House - District 23

Mayes Middleton (i), GOP

State House - District 24

Brian Rogers, Dem

State House - District 24

Greg Bonnen (i), GOP

State House - District 25

Patrick Henry, Dem

State House - District 25

Troy Brimage, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Ro'vin Garrett, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 26

Lawrence Allen, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Rish Oberoi, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 26

Jacey Jetton, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Matt Morgan, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 27

Ron Reynolds (i), Dem

State House - District 27

Manish Seth, GOP

State House - District 28

Elizabeth Markowitz, Dem

State House - District 28

Gary Gates, GOP

State House - District 29

Travis Boldt, Dem

State House - District 29

Ed Thompson (i), GOP

State House - District 30

Geanie Morrison (i), GOP

State House - District 31

Ryan Guillen (i), Dem

State House - District 31

Marian Knowlton, GOP

State House - District 32 - unexpired

Eric Holguin, Dem

State House - District 32 - unexpired

Todd Hunter (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Andy Rose, Dem

State House - District 33

Justin Holland (i), GOP

State House - District 34

Abel Herrero (i), Dem

State House - District 34

James Hernandez, GOP

State House - District 35

Oscar Longoria (i), Dem

State House - District 36

Sergio Munoz (i), Dem

State House - District 37

Amber Medina, Dem

State House - District 38

Erin Gamez, Dem

State House - District 39

Armando Martinez (i), Dem

State House - District 40

Terry Canales (i), Dem

State House - District 41

Richard Gonzales, Dem

State House - District 41

John Guerra, GOP

State House - District 42

Richard Raymond (i), Dem

State House - District 43

J. M. Lozano (i), GOP

State House - District 44

Robert Bohmfalk, Dem

State House - District 44

John Kuempel (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Erin Zwiener (i), Dem

State House - District 45

Carrie Isaac, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Kent Wymore, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 46

Sheryl Cole (i), Dem

State House - District 47

Vikki Goodwin (i), Dem

State House - District 47

Aaron Reitz, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Don Zimmerman, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 48

Donna Howard (i), Dem

State House - District 48

Bill Strieber, GOP

State House - District 49

Gina Hinojosa (i), Dem

State House - District 49

Charles Meyer, GOP

State House - District 50

Celia Israel (i), Dem

State House - District 50

Larry Delarose, GOP

State House - District 51

Eddie Rodriguez (i), Dem

State House - District 51

Robert Reynolds, GOP

State House - District 52

James Talarico (i), Dem

State House - District 52

Lucio Valdez, GOP

State House - District 53

Andrew Murr (i), GOP

State House - District 54

Likeithia Williams, Dem

State House - District 54

Brad Buckley (i), GOP

State House - District 55

Hugh Shine (i), GOP

State House - District 56

Katherine Turner-Pearson, Dem

State House - District 56

Charles Anderson (i), GOP

State House - District 57

Jason Rogers, Dem

State House - District 57

Trent Ashby (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Cindy Rocha, Dem

State House - District 58

DeWayne Burns (i), GOP

State House - District 59

J. D. Sheffield (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

Shelby Slawson, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 60

Jon Francis, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Glenn Rogers, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 61

Christopher Cox, Dem

State House - District 61

Phil King (i), GOP

State House - District 62

Gary Thomas, Dem

State House - District 62

Reggie Smith (i), GOP

State House - District 63

Leslie Peeler, Dem

State House - District 63

Tan Parker (i), GOP

State House - District 64

Angela Brewer, Dem

State House - District 64

Lynn Stucky (i), GOP

State House - District 65

Michelle Beckley (i), Dem

State House - District 65

Nancy Cline, GOP

State House - District 66

Sharon Hirsch, Dem

State House - District 66

Matt Shaheen (i), GOP

State House - District 67

Rocio Hernandez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Lorenzo Sanchez, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 67

Jeff Leach (i), GOP

State House - District 68

Patsy Ledbetter, Dem

State House - District 68

Drew Springer (i), GOP

State House - District 69

James Frank (i), GOP

State House - District 70

Angie Bado, Dem

State House - District 70

Scott Sanford (i), GOP

State House - District 71

Samuel Hatton, Dem

State House - District 71

Stan Lambert (i), GOP

State House - District 72

Drew Darby (i), GOP

State House - District 73

Stephanie Phillips, Dem

State House - District 73

Kyle Biedermann (i), GOP

State House - District 74

Ramsey Cantu, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 74

Ruben Falcon, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Robert Garza, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 75

Mary Gonzalez (i), Dem

State House - District 76

Claudia Perez, Dem

State House - District 77

Evelina Ortega (i), Dem

State House - District 78

Joe Moody (i), Dem

State House - District 78

Jeffrey Lane, GOP

State House - District 79

Art Fierro (i), Dem

State House - District 80

Tracy King (i), Dem

State House - District 81

Brooks Landgraf (i), GOP

State House - District 82

Tom Craddick (i), GOP

State House - District 83

James Barrick, Dem

State House - District 83

Dustin Burrows (i), GOP

State House - District 84

John Gibson, Dem

State House - District 84

John Frullo (i), GOP

State House - District 85

Joey Cardenas, Dem

State House - District 85

Robert Boettcher, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Phil Stephenson (i), GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 86

John Smithee (i), GOP

State House - District 87

Four Price (i), GOP

State House - District 88

Ken King (i), GOP

State House - District 89

Jon Cocks, Dem

State House - District 89

Candy Noble (i), GOP

State House - District 90

Ramon Romero (i), Dem

State House - District 90

Elva Camacho, GOP

State House - District 91

Jeromey Sims, Dem

State House - District 91

Stephanie Klick (i), GOP

State House - District 92

Jeff Whitfield, Dem

State House - District 92

Jeff Cason, GOP -- Advances to runoff

Jim Griffin, GOP -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 93

Lydia Bean, Dem

State House - District 93

Matt Krause (i), GOP

State House - District 94

Alisa Simmons, Dem

State House - District 94

Tony Tinderholt (i), GOP

State House - District 95

Nicole Collier (i), Dem

State House - District 96

Joe Drago, Dem

State House - District 96

David Cook, GOP

State House - District 97

Dan Willis, Dem

State House - District 97

Craig Goldman (i), GOP

State House - District 98

Debra Edmondson, Dem

State House - District 98

Giovanni Capriglione (i), GOP

State House - District 99

Charlie Geren (i), GOP

State House - District 100

Daniel Clayton, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sandra Crenshaw, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 101

Chris Turner (i), Dem

State House - District 102

Ana-Maria Ramos (i), Dem

State House - District 102

Linda Koop, GOP

State House - District 103

Rafael Anchia (i), Dem

State House - District 103

Sherry Mecom, GOP

State House - District 104

Jessica Gonzalez (i), Dem

State House - District 105

Terry Meza (i), Dem

State House - District 105

Gerson Hernandez, GOP

State House - District 106

Jennifer Skidonenko, Dem

State House - District 106

Jared Patterson (i), GOP

State House - District 107

Victoria Neave (i), Dem

State House - District 107

Samuel Smith, GOP

State House - District 108

Joanna Cattanach, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Shawn Terry, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 108

Morgan Meyer, GOP

State House - District 109

Carl Sherman (i), Dem

State House - District 109

Eugene Allen, GOP

State House - District 110

Toni Rose (i), Dem

State House - District 111

Yvonne Davis (i), Dem

State House - District 112

Brandy Chambers, Dem

State House - District 112

Angie Button (i), GOP

State House - District 113

Rhetta Bowers (i), Dem

State House - District 113

Will Douglas, GOP

State House - District 114

John Turner (i), Dem

State House - District 114

Luisa del Rosal, GOP

State House - District 115

Julie Johnson (i), Dem

State House - District 115

Karyn Brownlee, GOP

State House - District 116

Trey Fischer (i), Dem

State House - District 116

Fernando Padron, GOP

State House - District 117

Philip Cortez (i), Dem

State House - District 117

Carlos Raymond, GOP

State House - District 118

Leo Pacheco (i), Dem

State House - District 118

Adam Salyer, GOP

State House - District 119

Elizabeth Campos, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Sean Villasana, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 119

George Garza, GOP

State House - District 120

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins (i), Dem

State House - District 120

Andrew Vicencio, GOP

State House - District 121

Jack Guerra, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Celina Montoya, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 121

Steve Allison (i), GOP

State House - District 122

Claire Barnett, Dem

State House - District 122

Lyle Larson (i), GOP

State House - District 123

Diego Bernal (i), Dem

State House - District 124

Ina Minjarez (i), Dem

State House - District 125

Ray Lopez, Dem

State House - District 126

Natali Hurtado, Dem

State House - District 126

Sam Harless (i), GOP

State House - District 127

Dan Huberty (i), GOP

State House - District 128

Mary Williams, Dem

State House - District 128

Briscoe Cain (i), GOP

State House - District 129

Kayla Alix, Dem

State House - District 129

Dennis Paul (i), GOP

State House - District 130

Bryan Henry, Dem

State House - District 130

Tom Oliverson (i), GOP

State House - District 131

Alma Allen (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

Elvonte Patton, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 132

Gina Calanni (i), Dem

State House - District 132

Angelica Garcia, GOP

State House - District 133

Sandra Moore, Dem

State House - District 133

Jim Murphy (i), GOP

State House - District 134

Lanny Bose, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Ann Johnson, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 134

Sarah Davis (i), GOP

State House - District 135

Jon Rosenthal (i), Dem

State House - District 135

Justin Ray, GOP

State House - District 136

John Bucy (i), Dem

State House - District 136

Mike Guevara, GOP

State House - District 137

Gene Wu (i), Dem

State House - District 138

Jenifer Pool, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Josh Wallenstein, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 138

Lacey Hull, GOP

State House - District 139

Jarvis Johnson (i), Dem

State House - District 140

Armando Walle (i), Dem

State House - District 141

Senfronia Thompson (i), Dem

State House - District 142

Natasha Ruiz, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Harold Dutton (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 142

Jason Rowe, GOP

State House - District 143

Ana Hernandez (i), Dem

State House - District 144

Mary Ann Perez (i), Dem

State House - District 144

Tony Salas, GOP

State House - District 145

Christina Morales (i), Dem

State House - District 145

Martha Fierro, GOP

State House - District 146

Shawn Thierry (i), Dem

State House - District 147

Garnet Coleman (i), Dem -- Advances to runoff

Aurelia Wagner, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 148

Anna Eastman, Dem -- Advances to runoff

Adrian Garcia, Dem -- Advances to runoff

State House - District 148

Luis LaRotta, GOP

State House - District 149

Hubert Vo (i), Dem

State House - District 149

Lily Truong, GOP

State House - District 150

Michael Walsh, Dem

State House - District 150

Valoree Swanson (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 3rd - Chief Justice

Jeff Rose (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 4th - Chief Justice

Rebeca Martinez, Dem

Appeals Court - 4th - Chief Justice

Renee Yanta, GOP

Appeals Court - 7th - Chief Justice

Brian Quinn (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 8th - Chief Justice

Jeff Alley (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 12th - Chief Justice

Jim Worthen (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 14th - Chief Justice

Tracy Christopher, GOP

Appeals Court - 1st - Place 3

Russell Lloyd (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 2nd- Place 2

Dana Womack (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 2nd - Place 6

Delonia Watson, Dem

Appeals Court - 2nd- Place 6 - unexpired

Mike Wallach, GOP

Appeals Court - 5th- Place 3

Bonnie Goldstein, Dem

Appeals Court - 5th- Place 3

David Evans (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 5th- Place 6

Craig Smith, Dem

Appeals Court - 5th- Place 6

David Bridges (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 5th - Place 8

Dennise Garcia, Dem

Appeals Court - 5th - Place 8

Bill Whitehill (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 6th - Place 3

Ralph Burgess (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 10th- Place 2

Matt Johnson, GOP

Appeals Court - 10th - Place 3 - unexpired

John Neill (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 11th- Place 3 - unexpired

Stacy Trotter, GOP

Appeals Court - 13th - Place 4 - unexpired

Migdalia Lopez, Dem

Appeals Court - 13th - Place 4 - unexpired

Jaime Tijerina (i), GOP

Appeals Court - 13th- Place 6

Nereida Lopez-Singleterry, Dem

Appeals Court - 13th- Place 6

Clarissa Silva, GOP