Central Middle School holds assembly for “Dude, Be Nice” week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Central Middle School held a big reveal today for their "Dude, Be Nice" week.
It was a week to promote positivity throughout the school.
Positivity was shown in many forms this week...at Central Middle School.
You could see encouraging sticky notes on lockers... and posters encouraging kindness on the walls.
It was the second year for “Dude Be Nice Week.”
And today they held their big reveal, a recognition ceremony for their principal Mr. Thomas.
“If we didn’t have a principal, our school wouldn’t run so smoothly,” said Kennady Walker, Student Council President. “Also, he has to put up with all our stuff and there is good and bad things he has to go through just for our school. And we have to appreciate him for that.”
Student council sponsor Denise Aguilar says says the ‘Dude, Be Nice’ program is part of an anti-bullying campaign.
“It’s also to promote for the kids, that you never know what’s going on with someone in their home life or situation, and so just be positive and be peaceful, and have a good time, and just be kind,” said Aguilar.
This week the students showed their appreciation for teachers and staff, as well as the Lawton firemen and policemen and the city of Lawton.
They plan to present posters of encouragement to each of those entities in the coming weeks.
