Chickasha police investigating home invasion

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The Chickasha Police Department says they are investigating a home invasion which left one person injured.
According to a press release, two people entered a home just after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 13. A juvenile was injured in the home invasion after the assailants stabbed him.
The two suspects were wearing masks at the time of the home invasion. They stole multiple items from the home before leaving.
The victim was treated at the hospital and released the same day.
The CPD says no arrests have been made and ask that the public contact them if they have any information about the crime.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.