Duncan church hosts Black History Month event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Some good news out of Duncan, where a local church honored and remembered men who served our country during a Black History Month event.
The “A Glance Back In History” event was held at the Douglass Gym Thursday evening.
There attendees learned about groups like the Tuskegee Airmen and the Buffalo Soldiers.
The event also showcased Thomas Cox Allen and J Herman Banning, the Oklahomans who became the first black pilots to fly across the continent in 1932.
“Dr. King said to us if you forget your history you are liable to forget it. Some of the things history has taught us, we don’t want to repeat those things, so we try to pass it on, in order that we can continue to go forward," said Rev. Ronald Boyd.
The event was hosted by Saint Stephens Missionary Baptist Church, and they’ll be holding another outreach event this Saturday.
They’ll be working with other churches for a community meal that’s free and open to the public.
