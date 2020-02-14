Early morning car crash Friday shuts down part of Rogers Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Traffic on Rogers Lane is back to normal after an overnight three car wreck in Lawton.
It happened around midnight near the intersection of 38th Street and Rogers Lane.
Authorities say a car headed westbound on Rogers Lane popped a tire causing the vehicle to hop the median and drive into on-coming traffic.
A car caught on fire but crews were quickly able to get it extinguished.
Traffic was diverted to 38th Street from Rogers while crews were on the scene.
It did cause traffic to back up and delay.
At least two people were hurt.
One was taken to a hospital and another suffered minor injuries.
