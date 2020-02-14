FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Enjoy the mild temperatures over the next few days because another cold front is on the way.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Mild temperatures return for the weekend but won’t last long into next week.
A few clouds this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. A south breeze will keep lows in the mid 30s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow & Sunday with mild highs in the 60s. South winds will be breezy tomorrow but lighten up in the evening as north winds enter our northern counties. Light north winds will shift back to the south on Sunday.
Ahead of a cold front, Monday will be quite warm with highs in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will push south late Monday into Tuesday and cooler temperatures will stick around from Tuesday through Thursday. Latest trends keep the best chance of showers on Wednesday and the most widespread activity may be near and south of the Red River. Due to the cold air in place, some mixing is possible Wednesday but impacts are expected to minor.
By late next week, temperatures will slowly warm back into the 50s on Friday and perhaps even warmer by next weekend.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.