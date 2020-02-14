LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy Valentine's Day!
It is definitely a heavy coat, hat, and gloves type morning as temperatures continue to drop into the low to mid 20s. These temperatures mixed with winds out of the northeast at 5-15mph is causing wind chills to drop into the teens. Coming up this afternoon high temperatures will push into the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. If you are headed out the door this evening for any Valentine’s Day plans you will definitely want to dress warm.
Tomorrow will be a pleasant start to the weekend with morning lows in the mid 30s and daytime highs in the lower 60s. A few clouds will build into Texoma causing partly cloudy skies. The partly cloudy skies will stick with us into Sunday as well. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Make sure to get outside this weekend and enjoy the weather.
Monday will be our warmest day over the next seven with high temperatures reaching into the lower 70s. This heating arrives ahead of a cold front that moves in late Monday into early Tuesday. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will drop into the upper 40s. Rain chances are in the forecast, especially for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Wednesday morning cold air will continue to build into Texoma and could interact with a little moisture to develop some wintry precipitation. Right now we will keep rain chances in the forecast until more consistency is seen in model output. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
