Florists prepare for busy Valentine’s Day

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Valentine’s Day is Friday but flower shops across southwest Oklahoma have been getting ready for the big day for weeks.
"Any flower shops busiest day holiday is Valentine's Day. People love to celebrate their love and it's so wonderful,” said Jacklyn Wagner with Duncan Floral.
"We are very, very busy. We have lots of extra good workers. Lots of people who have assisted us for years are helping this year, so it makes it a lot easier,” said Helen Thomas with Nita’s Flowers and Gifts in Marlow.
Many people wait until the last second to get pick up their Valentine's Day gifts but there are lots of advantages to getting your order in early.
"If you wait until Valentine’s Day, expect to get what is there. That is the best advice I can give, we do the best we can as far as filling everyone’s orders that pre ordered and when we start running low on flowers, we have to do substitutions. So, if you pick out a particular arrangement, it may not look like that. It may be different colors, different flowers because by Friday we’re very low on flowers,” Wagner said.
Wagner said they’ve made sure extra flower shipments come in to avoid running low. One shipment even arrives Friday morning. If you’re looking to buy some of flowers, she says your best bet is always to visit a local florist rather than buying from an online retailer.
"If you order direct from a local florist you’re always going to get more for your money. If you order from a florist over a large retail operation, you’re going to get better quality. The flowers are better quality. A lot of people don’t realize that a rose isn’t just a rose. A lot of places get roses that are a very inexpensive, low pedal count roses,” Wagner said.
If you haven’t ordered flowers yet, Wagner said your best bet is to call the store just as soon as they open and, if you’re going into the store in person, be prepared for a wait.
