Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman and other members of the Houston Astros have spoken at spring training about the sign-stealing scheme they used during their 2017 run to a World Series title and again the next season. Bregman and his teammates mostly stuck to a script that apologized without saying exactly why and saying they had learned without saying exactly what. Astros owner Jim Crane said it is not clear what impact his players' cheating might have had on the outcomes of games. Outfielder Josh Reddick said he doesn't think the Astros owe any sort of specific apology to teams they beat on the way to the title.