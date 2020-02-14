Lawton coffee shop hosts ‘For the Love’ art event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The first showing of a brand new art experience in Lawton was held Thursday night at the Buffalo Grove Coffee Company.
In addition to seeing a gallery of local artists, attendees were treated with live music and refreshments.
It was a way to give the Lawton community a different atmosphere to take in the art our area has to offer.
The featured artist for the gallery was Shailah Red Elk, and she was happy to lend her art for the event.
“It’s really just a blessing. It’s been really busy, and people love it. You know, you’re kind of vulnerable, putting your creations out there, and when people are responsive to it, it’s a really good feeling," said Red Elk.
Buffalo Grove is hoping to hold more of these events in the future, though no date has been set for another gathering.
The art will continue to be on display at the coffee shop.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.