UTEP looks to end streak vs Marshall

STEPPING UP: The powerful Bryson Williams has averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Miners. Complementing B. Williams is Souley Boum, who is maintaining an average of 12.5 points per game. The Thundering Herd have been led by Taevion Kinsey, who is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists.