Arrest warrant filed for Lawton man accused of pointing gun at girlfriend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend while her baby was in the room.
This happened last month.
Investigators say 25-year-old Austin Wilson took the baby out of her hands during an argument.
He then threw the woman onto the bed before straddling her and put a loaded gun to her head.
They say Wilson threatened to kill her, then fired a shot out the bedroom window.
She was able to convince him to let her up, because the baby was crying.
That's when he ran off, driving away from the scene in the woman's car.
Wilson is now wanted on three counts, including Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Petit Larceny.
A bond has been set at $10,000.
