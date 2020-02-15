Bethlehem Baptist Church hosting Black History Month event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton is having a Black History Month event this weekend.
They are inviting the community to come and listen to speaker Reverend Doctor George Young.
He is currently serving in the Oklahoma State Senate for District 48.
The Lawton-Fort Sill Interdenominational Ministers Alliance is hoping the community will learn from Reverend Doctor Young.
“From his position as a state senator and also a person and an educator we want him to tie in everything as in his regards to history, in regards to where we came from and how we can move forward,” said John Dunawau, president of LIMA.
That's happening 3:30 Sunday afternoon.
It will be free to get in.
Anyone and everyone are welcomed to join as they are hoping for a full house!
