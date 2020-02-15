Cameron University grad honored at pinning ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One of Lawton’s own was honored at Cameron University Friday morning as he was promoted to the rank of Army Colonel.
Colonel Joe Ratliff grew up in a military family so he says he lived all over the place growing up.
He graduated from MacArthur High School and got his start in the military by graduating from the ROTC program at Cameron University.
While he no longer lives in the area, he chose to have his pinning ceremony at Cameron University.
“I wanted to come back here to where it all began for me and have my promotion ceremony here," said Ratliff. “I’m very proud and like I said humbled at this point to be selected for colonel.”
Colonel Ratliff has been in the Army for over 22 years.
He followed in his father's footsteps.
He says Friday’s ceremony was very humbling.
