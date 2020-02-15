First Alert Forecast: (2/15 AM)

good morning Texoma! On this Saturday morning, we’ll start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s but we will warm once the sun rises! By 9AM, we’ll see temps in the low 40s, low 50s around 11AM & afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 60s! While today won’t be completely sunny, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds all day. By mid morning and through the afternoon, winds are going to pick up gusting up to 30mph through early this evening. By this evening winds will be out of the north but lighter, around 10 to 15mph. Keep in mind temperatures by the morning will drop into the upper 30s. A few areas of patchy fog also can’t be ruled out so take it easy if you’re heading later this evening,