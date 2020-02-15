First Alert Forecast: (2/15 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! Today was a pretty decent day, winds were breezy at times but otherwise this Saturday gets a thumbs up, overall! We’re currently in the upper 50s north and low to mid 60s central & south. As the sunsets this evening, at 6:17PM, we’ll see those temperatures begin to drop off! Upper 50s by 6PM, low 50s around 8PM, mid and falling into the mid 40s after 10PM. In general, temperatures through Sunday morning will be rather mild, only falling to the 30s and low 40s.
We are watching for a few areas of patchy fog to develop from Vernon, Frederick, Altus & Hobart west. Meanwhile, some areas of dense fog east of these areas are very likely, too! The main places that could see some dense fog would be those across southeast & central Texoma. Fog will persist through the late morning hours but eventually lift by early afternoon. We’re trending partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the 60s, once again. North to south winds will be light all day at 10 to 15mph.
On Monday morning, a few areas of patchy fog can’t be ruled out. Winds begin to increase on Monday ahead of a passing cold front. South to north at 15 to 25mph. Pre-front, we’ll see very warm air with highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s! That cold air won’t enter into Texoma overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning will start with temps near 40°. By the afternoon, highs will only reach the low 50s.
Wednesday will remain cloudy/ overcast with highs in the mid 40s. Latest trends are keeping the rain activity just at or south of the Red River. Due to the cold air in place, some mixing is possible Wednesday but impacts are expected to minor!
High pressure builds off towards the east late Thursday into Friday, resulting in south winds & warmer temperatures for the remainder of next week!
Have a great & safe night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
