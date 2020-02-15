First Alert Forecast: (2/15 PM)

We are watching for a few areas of patchy fog to develop from Vernon, Frederick, Altus & Hobart west. Meanwhile, some areas of dense fog east of these areas are very likely, too! The main places that could see some dense fog would be those across southeast & central Texoma. Fog will persist through the late morning hours but eventually lift by early afternoon. We’re trending partly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the 60s, once again. North to south winds will be light all day at 10 to 15mph.