Lawton students deliver singing Valentines

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Groups from the Macarthur, Eisenhower and Lawton High choirs traveled around Lawton to sing for loved ones for Valentine’s Day.
Angel WIlliams is the recipient of one of the singing grams.
While this is not the first one she has gotten, it still brought tears to her eyes.
“I was going to get my principal, Mrs. Ostruske, because I thought it was for her and I went to go get her phone and I was like let me get this on video, let me get this so we can record it but it was not for her, it was for me," said Williams.
This singing gram was sent by a secret admirer.
So, if by chance you were hers she says thank you!
