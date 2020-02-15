LPD release identities of two dead in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police have released the names of the two people who were shot Friday afternoon.
Police say Mari Medina and Quayshaun Bell have both died after suffering gun shot wounds in a home in southwest Lawton.
The first calls came into police around 4:15 p.m. on Friday for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived to the home on the 4500 block of NW Park Ave, they found two people who had been shot.
No other details have been released at this time.
