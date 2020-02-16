Cameron University hosts 14th annual Texas Oklahoma Regional Undergraduate Symposium

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 14th Annual Texas Oklahoma Regional Undergraduate Symposium, also known as TORUS, took place Saturday at Cameron University.
This was available for undergraduate students, faculty, and anyone interested in mathematical science.
Undergraduates were able to present a proposed course project, undergraduate research, or any related material in a classroom setting.
Various math professors from across the U.S. were also invited to speak at the conference.
“Math is everywhere, so knowing math, understanding math, and seeing what we can apply is always the great things to do, so that’s what we’ve been doing here,” said Dr. Narayan Thapa, the Chair of the Mathematical Sciences Department
TORUS is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation’s Division of Mathematical Sciences.
