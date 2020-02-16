First Alert Forecast: (2/16 PM)

Through tonight expect temperatures to fall into the 50s once the sunset tonight at 6:17PM. We’ll drop to the low 50s by 8PM and then finally the upper 40s near 10 o’clock. Winds will shift slightly during this time frame as well but expect a very calm south/ southeast wind at 5 to 10mph. Similar to what happened this morning, another round of fog is possible. This time, locations are looking to be just north of the Red River. Fog is possible from Altus, Elk City, Frederick & down towards Waurika. However, the , the target for any dense fog is looking to be northern Comanche county, along with Caddo, Grady & the northwestern counties of Kiowa & Washita. If you have to venture out later tonight or early tomorrow morning, make sure to drive slow & with caution and making sure that your low beam headlights are turned on. Visibility at times could drop between 1/2 to 1/4 mile or less! Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.