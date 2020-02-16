First Alert Forecast: (2/16 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Through tonight expect temperatures to fall into the 50s once the sunset tonight at 6:17PM. We’ll drop to the low 50s by 8PM and then finally the upper 40s near 10 o’clock. Winds will shift slightly during this time frame as well but expect a very calm south/ southeast wind at 5 to 10mph. Similar to what happened this morning, another round of fog is possible. This time, locations are looking to be just north of the Red River. Fog is possible from Altus, Elk City, Frederick & down towards Waurika. However, the , the target for any dense fog is looking to be northern Comanche county, along with Caddo, Grady & the northwestern counties of Kiowa & Washita. If you have to venture out later tonight or early tomorrow morning, make sure to drive slow & with caution and making sure that your low beam headlights are turned on. Visibility at times could drop between 1/2 to 1/4 mile or less! Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Fog will continue through tomorrow morning but should lift by mid to late morning. Ahead of a cold front we’re tracking for Tuesday, tomorrow will be very warm! A mix of sun & clouds with highs climbing into the upper 60s meanwhile mid ( & possible upper) 70s south! Winds throughout the day will be out of the south at 10 to 20mph. These temperatures will be abnormally warm for mid-winter. Monday night into Tuesday, the cold front will move across the central Rockies and Plains. As it moves east, the cold air over the northern Plains will move southward accompanied by gusty north winds, 15 to 25mph!
Despite the very cold air that’s expected, high temperatures Tuesday through Friday are ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s! Another source of energy will pass through Wednesday night into Thursday. This will help increase the chances of mainly light snow across northwest/west central Oklahoma Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. However, another fast moving disturbance will approach from the southwest, therefore increasing the chances of mainly a cold rain over far southern Oklahoma and western north Texas. Any winter precipitation is expected to be light with little to no impacts!
High pressure will take control and this will coincide with a return of southerly surface winds and somewhat warmer temperatures for next weekend. As of now, it looks like our next rain maker could be Saturday into Sunday and this system does have the potential to bring some light to moderate rainfall into Texoma.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.