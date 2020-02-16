Great Plains Technology Center hosts first responders for active attack training

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thanks to a active attack training class, emergency response teams are better prepared to serve the community. At the Great Plains Technology Center on Saturday, they had in-depth training and conversations of what an attack may look like.
“It’s not a thing for if it happens, but when it happens,” said CL Turner, with the Lawton Fire Department.
A theory many may not want to hear about, active attacks can happen within our community at any time.
“No state’s immune. No community is immune," said Bill Worden, with Heartland Medical Direction. "So, what we have to do is plan and prepare so if the inevitable happens, our people are trained to be able to take care of that.”
At the Great Plains Technology Center, students at the Destroy Horton Fire School and law enforcement agencies are learning how to keep our lives safe.
“The most important thing is that we integrate them, so they will be doing scenarios together with police officers," said Worden. "The police will go in doing police stuff, finding the bad guy, working side-by-side with our fire and EMS partners to treat the victims evacuate the victims, set up incident command hopefully make these events run much smoother.”
This is a team effort by everyone.
“It is a great thing to learn how to communicate with them and they know what we are doing and we know what they are doing and how they are going to respond," said Turner.
As a community, we can have our own training, too. It is important we know what to do in the minutes where the emergency response team is heading out to the scene. Contact the fire departments training division for more information.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.