Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast with guest speaker John Formica

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Over 100 people gathered at the Apache Casino Hotel on Saturday to learn about how any business can improve their customer experience.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted a breakfast this morning with guest speaker John Formica.
Formica is an internationally recognized customer experience coach with over 25 years of experience working in top positions, including at Walt Disney World Resorts.
He offered insight on how any business can improve their customer relations and hospitality.
“So it’s not about customer service anymore," said Formica. "It’s about creating an experience, and the best company on planet Earth that everybody thinks about when it comes to that customer experience is Disney. I’m going to share Disney’s success strategies, what they do to create that magical experience so that you’ll be able to do it in your business as well.”
“Tourism is our third leading economic driver for this community and truly for SW Oklahoma," said Brenda Spencer-Ragland. "To be able to have the opportunity to train our business leaders and our community members that are providing customer service here locally with an industry leader, a nationally recognized trainer, the ex-Disney guy is absolutely phenomenal.”
For more information on upcoming events you can visit lawtonfortsillchamber.com.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.