Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated celebrate 112 years of service

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated celebrated 112 years of service Saturday.
The organization was founded in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Their mission is to serve their community, educate, and empower young women.
This year the group focused on the arts, HBCU, economic empowerment, global impact, and women’s health.
Kristal McKoy was their guest speaker. She is a chaplain on Fort Sill.
“So I’m honored first of all to be celebrating with these ladies, all of the women of this great sorority, what they represent to only not this community, but to also community service, excellence, and education,” said McKoy.
President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated says it’s important to celebrate all the achievements they’ve had since 1908 every year.
“In 1908, we had 20 founders that started this illustrious organization at Howard University, and we’re just carrying it on the greatness of this organization," said Andrea Farmer, President of AKA Sorority Incorporated Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter. "It’s very important, we were the very first African American Greek letter organization for black women.”
For more information on the organization, you can visit AKA1908.COM.
