Southwest Oklahoma Fustal Championship held Saturday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Saturday a big game was taking place at the Lawton Christian Schools’ Gym.
The Southwest Oklahoma Fustal Championship was being held to see who was going to take home the first place trophy.
The girls from the Panthers team took home the gold metal with help from one player- Carsyn Kruze.
Kruze shot the game winning point.
While this was a very exciting time for the young girls, one organization is the reason some got to play.
The forty and eight veterans organization supports youth sports.
This group is hoping to offset cost so all children can live out their dreams of playing a sport.
“A kid who wants to play a sport but has a financial challenge and your able to help them overcome that challenge and see that kid excel that is what we like to do,” said Charles Baker with Forty and Eight Veterans Organization.
“We are so excited we won,” said members of the Predators team.
Nothing is more special then an organization willing to help and a group of girls so happy to have won.
