FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a cool week is ahead with another chance of rain.

A storm system will move through later Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a chance of rain and perhaps a bit of snow mix in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. A light accumulation is possible near and north of I-40. Highs near 50 Wednesday and only in the 40s Thursday. Lows in the low 30s. The sun will break out Friday but it will remain chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50.