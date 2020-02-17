FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a cool week is ahead with another chance of rain.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Below average temperatures can be expected over the next several days.
A cold front continues to move through Texoma, which has created a big spread of temperatures today. Expect partly cloudy skies this evening through tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s at 9PM and upper 30s by morning. Conditions will vary again tomorrow in Texoma, but this time with cloudcover. Skies will be mostly cloudy in north TX and mostly sunny in southwest OK. Highs in the low to mid 50s with breezy northeast winds.
A storm system will move through later Wednesday into Thursday, bringing a chance of rain and perhaps a bit of snow mix in late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. A light accumulation is possible near and north of I-40. Highs near 50 Wednesday and only in the 40s Thursday. Lows in the low 30s. The sun will break out Friday but it will remain chilly with highs in the 40s to around 50.
Another storm system is expected to affect the area this weekend, bringing a low chance of showers but temperatures will warm to 60.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.