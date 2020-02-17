First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning we are tracking dense fog in portions of Texoma. There is a dense fog advisory that goes until 10 AM for almost all of southwest Oklahoma. Make sure to leave yourself a little extra time on the roadways to account for the reduced visibility. Temperatures this morning range from the mid 30s to the lower 50s due to a stationary boundary that is lingering in Texoma. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 50s. This is due to prolonged winds out of the northeast, which will build in the colder air. Winds will be a little gusty tomorrow at 15-25mph. Wednesday afternoon temperatures will keep dropping, and highs are expected to settle in the mid to upper 40s. We are tracking a chance of rain in southern Texoma Wednesday evening.
Early Thursday morning temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. This will change some of the rain over to a wintry mix, primarily for counties in northern Texoma. Little to no impacts are expected. There could be a little dusting of snow up along I-40, but no other notable accumulations elsewhere. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 40s.
Friday afternoon temperatures will warm back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 50s. We will stay dry both days with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the south. Those southerly winds will build in a little moisture and warmer air for Sunday. Low end rain chances return Sunday evening.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
