First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning we are tracking dense fog in portions of Texoma. There is a dense fog advisory that goes until 10 AM for almost all of southwest Oklahoma. Make sure to leave yourself a little extra time on the roadways to account for the reduced visibility. Temperatures this morning range from the mid 30s to the lower 50s due to a stationary boundary that is lingering in Texoma. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.