Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that everyone would just move on from his team's cheating scandal to acknowledging that the topic will linger. When spring training opened, Baker talked about first-day apologies closing the discussion. Now he says that just because you want to move on does not mean everyone will. At least one minor character in all the drama is ready to set this aside: Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki sought to end his back-and-forth with the Astros by joking that he is too old to be in the middle of this stuff.