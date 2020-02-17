OU faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

BIG 12 BOOST: The Bears have allowed only 56.4 points per game across 12 conference games. That's an improvement from the 60.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JARED: Jared Butler has connected on 38 percent of the 158 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last three games. He's also made 82.3 percent of his foul shots this season.