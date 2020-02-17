Public Safety Facility to place new water line Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A contractor for the Public Safety Facility will be tying in a new main water line tomorrow at SW Larrance and East Gore Boulevard in Lawton.
The affected areas will be north of East Gore Boulevard from NE Albert Johnson Avenue to NE Dr. Louis K Jones, to include the Patterson Center and Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and residents on NE Carver Street from NE Dearborn Avenue to NE Lawrie Tatum Road, also including residents of NE Patterson Street and The Comanche Nation Water Park.
The contractor will provide physical notifications to anyone who is expected to be affected by the temporary water outage.
Anyone with questions may contact the Department of Public Utilities at (580) 581-3456.
Because of the water outage, The City of Lawton Patterson Center will be closed all day Monday.
