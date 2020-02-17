Repeated vandalism frustrates Lawton church

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Repeated vandalism at a Lawton church has its leadership fed up and looking for a solution.
Over the last several months, Friendship Baptist Church has had several issues of windows and doors being destroyed. The most recent incident happened over the weekend as the windows of a church van were shot out on Saturday afternoon.
Leaders at Friendship Baptist Church say they don't have any idea who would do this to a church.
"We’re trying to be a pillar in the community, yet we have to deal with this. This stuff costs money,” said Donald Gettins with Friendship Baptist Church.
"We’re here to help the community, we are servants of the community, when you come to church Sunday after Sunday and every time you come in it seems like something has been damaged, it becomes frustrating and takes a toll on the membership,” said Tammi Whittman with Friendship Baptist Church.
The damage has been done to cars, windows and doors but so far, that’s all it’s been.
"Just destruction. Nothing has been taken that we can see. Especially when they knocked out the front doors, there was nothing taken. They could have walked in here and done anything, but they didn’t. They just shot out the windows,” Whittman said.
The church has already had to pay $10,000 to repair the damage.
"We’ve installed security cameras. It looks like we’re going to have to install a few more. I don’t know what else we could do to prevent this or slow it down. But it’s just an ongoing thing right now,” Gettins said.
Whittman said they’re hoping this is the last time they have to deal with this issue.
"We’re just hoping that whoever is doing this that they stop. And we hope they catch whoever is doing this. We’re tired of this. It’s just really tiring,” Whittman said.
If you have any information about the vandalism at the church, you’re encouraged to call the Lawton Police Department.
