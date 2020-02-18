A&M, Bama meet in conference play

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Crimson Tide. John Petty Jr. is also a key contributor, producing 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Aggies are led by Josh Nebo, who is averaging 11 points, 6.1 rebounds and two blocks.