Community mourns loss of Rush Springs child, 8

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (TNN) -The Rush Springs community is coming together to raise money for a family who lost their child in a tragic accident on Valentine’s Day.
Family and friends say 8-year-old Gavyn Sweat was a fun-loving energetic child, who always lit up the room.
“Gavyn was a spark plug,” said Pastor Josh Abbott. “He was everywhere. Everything he did, he did it a hundred miles an hour. He greeted everyone every Sunday morning at the door. He was just a big personality.”
Pastor Abbott says a loss like this is hard on the whole community.
“Gavyn was a huge personality. He was involved in everything,” Abbott. “Usually everywhere. And so anytime something like that is missing, it’s very noticeable and it touches many lives.”
The church has done a few things to help celebrate Gavyn’s life, something Pastor Abbott hopes the community will continue to do.
“Just keeping the spirit alive,” said Abbott. “These little kids are going to be missing a friend. And it’s our goal to continue to let his legacy live on.”
Fire Chief Rick Gilleland there are several members of Gavyn’s family who are firefighters in Rush Springs. Responding to a call for a child, is hard enough, but when it’s one of their own...it hits even harder.
“These are people that we don’t just see on the streets, we sit with them in the bleachers at ball games and things like that,” said Gilleland.
The Rush Springs Fire and EMS have decided to help raise money for funeral expenses, something Gilleland says is the least they could do for the family.
“It makes me feel like since I couldn’t do something over there, that maybe I can do something over here,” said Gilleland.
The Fire Department and EMS will be at the 4-way stop in Rush Springs collecting donations for the family from 5pm to 9pm Monday through Wednesday.
If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can donate to the Go Fund Me page that has been set up for the family.
