FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a couple of storm systems will impact Texoma over the next several days.

Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy by morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by 9PM and low 30s at 7am. As a weak storm system approaches tomorrow, skies will become overcast by the afternoon but no rain is expected during the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Scattered rain showers are expected tomorrow evening through early Thursday morning and a few snowflakes may mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Expect slow clearing Thursday with gusty north winds and highs in the 40s.