FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a couple of storm systems will impact Texoma over the next several days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An active pattern will lead to a couple of rain chances in the next week.
Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy by morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s by 9PM and low 30s at 7am. As a weak storm system approaches tomorrow, skies will become overcast by the afternoon but no rain is expected during the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Scattered rain showers are expected tomorrow evening through early Thursday morning and a few snowflakes may mix in, but no accumulation is expected. Expect slow clearing Thursday with gusty north winds and highs in the 40s.
Friday will remain cool but with more sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.
A more organized area of low pressure will move in this weekend, bringing scattered showers late Saturday into Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s Saturday and near 60 Sunday as strong southwest winds develop behind the low. Monday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Our next cold front is scheduled to arrive next Tuesday, bringing strong north winds and a drop in temperatures.
