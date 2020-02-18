LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It is a hold on to your hat type morning all throughout Texoma as a secondary cold front works its way southeast through the viewing area. This is turning winds to the northeast at 15-25mph with gusts into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind gusts and temperatures will be very similar, with most places seeing lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. This afternoon cloud cover will retreat to the south bringing mostly sunny skies for counties along and north of the Red River, while counties south will have mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will surge back to the north later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will top out in the mid 50s.