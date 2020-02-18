LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It is a hold on to your hat type morning all throughout Texoma as a secondary cold front works its way southeast through the viewing area. This is turning winds to the northeast at 15-25mph with gusts into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind gusts and temperatures will be very similar, with most places seeing lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. This afternoon cloud cover will retreat to the south bringing mostly sunny skies for counties along and north of the Red River, while counties south will have mostly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will surge back to the north later this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will top out in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow’s high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s under cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase tomorrow by late afternoon as light rain begins to advance northward. This rain will encounter colder air by early Thursday morning, and then begin to switch over to a rain/snow mix. Little to no accumulation is expected so impacts will remain very minor. There may be a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses in our I-40 Texoma counties. Rain showers will move out by late morning. High temperatures Thursday will be in the lower 40s.
Friday afternoon will be chilly, but nice with high temperatures in the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. We will stay on the warming trend for Saturday as highs push into the mid 50s. A few rain chances with isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening. The rain chance will remain with us through the overnight hours in Sunday morning. Scattered showers look possible all the way through mid Sunday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 60s.
Monday will be a great start to your next work week with high temperatures in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.