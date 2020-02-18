Former KSWO meteorologist passes away after cancer battle

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friends and family are mourning the passing of former KSWO meteorologist Darrell Reed.
Reed served the Texoma community at KSWO from the late 1980s to the early 1990s. Reed passed away recently at the age of 60 after a short battle with cancer.
Darrell also served as a trusted meteorologist throughout the state of Oklahoma with stops in Oklahoma City and his home market of Ada.
Reed was also the Chief Meteorologist at the U.S. Aviation Academy at Texas Regional Airport where he taught student pilots about forecasting.
