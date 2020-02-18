HSBC cuts headcount by 35,000 in deep overhaul

In this May 4, 2018 file photo, a man walks past a branch of HSBC bank in Hong Kong. Europe's biggest bank has reported that its net profit fell 53% in 2019 to $6 billion. London-based HSBC, whose profit is mainly from Asia, said it plans to revamp its U.S. and European business and shed $100 billion in assets to improve its profitability. (Source: AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)