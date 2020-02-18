Mike Bloomberg campaign representative visits Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just two weeks away from Super Tuesday and representatives for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg visited Lawton.
Representative, Amanda Finney sat down with some of the Lawton community, educating them on Bloomberg’s platform.
She says she’s really trying to get the word out, through all means possible, including making phone calls and knocking on doors.
Bloomberg’s team stressed the importance of voting on March 3rd.
“Go Vote, get out there and vote. We have 13 days, 14 days until Super Tuesday and your voice matters," said Finney.
Finney’s team is from Oklahoma, so she says they are well aware of what issues the state needs fixed, so they’re excited to help make those changes.
She says her main focus is on women’s rights, health and the future of our kids.
Finney has been on the campaign for about nine weeks.
She says Bloomberg has several teams across the state for his campaign.
The Democratic Presidential candidate has already visited the state twice, no word on if he plans to come back.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.