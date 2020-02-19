Congressman talks space travel, agriculture, presidential election at Altus town hall meeting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - One of our state's congressmen was down from Washington Wednesday for a town hall in Altus.
Congressman Frank Lucas spoke and took questions for about 45 minutes, taking time to address what's been happening in Washington D.C. recently, such as the impeachment proceedings.
Congressman Lucas said there is no shortage of issues surrounding agriculture that our leaders need to work out.
"Issues dealing with trade, how quick can we get back into the Chinese markets with the President now having successfully used his tariff authority to compel the Chinese government to renegotiate with us. The preliminary footwork for the 2023 farm bill. Issues about health, the coronavirus and how that will impact the Chinese but also the rest of the world. And the other issue that the Chinese have been dealing with for some time, their African Swine Fever issue, which may have killed half their hog crop. That’s why we’re selling so much pork into the world market right now,” Lucas said.
Agriculture needs are just one issue Congress will address as they work to set a budget, which Lucas hopes will be done in a timely manner.
"First off I want there to be an appropriation process done in an orderly time so we don’t have any shutdowns. From my perspective in southwest Oklahoma, I’m concerned about fully funding all the provisions of the Farm Bill, I’m always concerned about making sure we take care of our Department of Defense obligations. Concerned about Altus and Vance and Sill and Tinker and all of our resources here in that regard,” Lucas said.
2020 will be a very busy year with the Presidential election taking place this November. Lucas said at this point, the only thing certain about that election is that Donald Trump will be Republican nominee.
"Right now you’d have to say Bernie Sanders, the Senator, the Socialist running as a Democrat, from Vermont, is the lead candidate. But Michael Bloomberg of New York City who is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaign is coming up the field at him. How that will sort out, will money triumph over socialism? I’m not sure but I would tell you, whoever the nominee is, the nature of Donald Trump and the nature of the opponent at that point, it will be a wild, loud, shrill, some would say exciting, some would say nauseating campaign into November. But at least it will be over after the general election,” Lucas said.
Lucas also touched on why he, along with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, feel space travel is important right now.
"I think sitting in my role as ranking member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, it will drive our technology forward. It will enable us to do the things necessary to live off this planet. And if nothing else, the Chinese are very aggressively exploring the moon now with rovers and landers. They are talking about in the next ten years, a permanent manned base. I’m not prepared to surrender the next frontier, the off-world frontier, to a communist government,” Lucas said.
