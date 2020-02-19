Congressman talks space travel, agriculture, presidential election at Altus town hall meeting

"Right now you’d have to say Bernie Sanders, the Senator, the Socialist running as a Democrat, from Vermont, is the lead candidate. But Michael Bloomberg of New York City who is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaign is coming up the field at him. How that will sort out, will money triumph over socialism? I’m not sure but I would tell you, whoever the nominee is, the nature of Donald Trump and the nature of the opponent at that point, it will be a wild, loud, shrill, some would say exciting, some would say nauseating campaign into November. But at least it will be over after the general election,” Lucas said.