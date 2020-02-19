Construction to straighten S-curves on Trail Road in 2021

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Trail Road in Comanche County will undergo construction starting next year. The plan is to straighten out the S-curves to increase safety.
“It’s one of those deals that took a long time, but it’ll be really nice when it gets done for all the tax payers and make it a lot safer," said Gail Turner, Comanche County Commissioner.
Turner said construction is expected to start in January of 2021. He said it will not only straighten the curves there for about a mile, but will also change the elevations on Trail Road, which will make it a lot safer to drive.
“It won’t be 100% straight, but there’ll be a real slight movement to it," said Turner. "It’ll be a whole lot safer, so they won’t have the S-curves on either end of the roadway there. There’ll just be a slight movement, which should make it very, very safe.”
Resident, Shane Burk, said he is excited to see the new stretch of road.
“They had done the south seven miles a few years back, the county had, so getting the rest of it straightened out and getting some more improvements is always something to look forward to,” said Burk.
Turner said it will hopefully help decrease wrecks on the road.
“Ever since I’ve been a commissioner that we’ve tried to make that road safer, because somebody has run through the fence there on a pretty regular basis there, coming over that hill, or the other way," said Turner. "We’ve had wrecks on both ends of that the last year, more on the north end than we used to for some reason.”
Turner said the project is estimated to cost $6.5 million and will be bid out through ODOT. He said it will start on the concrete bridge south of Spencer Road and go all the way to Highway 17.
Turner said the construction will take about six to eight months to complete.
