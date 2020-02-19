Cris Lang announces plan to run for Stephens Co. sheriff

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Sheriff McKinney, who has already announced his plans to run for re-election, has drawn a Republican opponent.
Cris Lang announced his bid for Stephens County Sheriff Tuesday.
Lang was raised in Duncan and got his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Technology from Cameron University in 1984.
Lang was previously a Duncan police officer before working for the Drug Enforcement Administration and the became an FBI special agent in 1998, covering southwest Oklahoma until he retired in December 2018.
The primary for Stephens County sheriff is set to take place in June.
